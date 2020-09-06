COVID-19 Support: Closure Guidance & Communication
Welcome to the COVID-19 support page for closure guidance and communication resources. Here you can find guidance and resources organized by the following categories. Simply click on a category link to be taken directly to those resources below on the page. For questions, please email disasterinfo@tea.texas.gov.
|Closure Guidance
|
2020-2021 Information
|
Tools, Templates and Resources
FAQ and Guidance
Governor Abbott’s COVID-19 disaster declaration is still in effect Governor Abbott declared a disaster due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13, 2020. A gubernatorial disaster declaration expires thirty days after its issuance, unless renewed, and Governor Abbott renewed the declaration on May 12, 2020.
- Summer Instruction, Activities and School Visit Guidance Per Executive Order No. GA-26 (PDF) June 9 2020
- Graduation and End-of-Year Promotion Ceremonies Guidance Per Executive Order No. GA-26 (PDF) June 9 2020
- Attorney General informal guidance on conflicting local orders that restrict essential services, including those performed by educators and support staff
- Operational Measures Guidance (PDF)
- Access While Closed FAQ (PDF) April 23 2020
- Texans Helping Texans: The Governor’s Report to Open Texas
- Guidance Effective Prior to June 1: Student and Parent School Visit Guidance Per Executive Order No. GA-23 (PDF) May 18 2020
- Guidance Effective Prior to June 1: Minimum Standard Health Protocols for School Employees in School Building During Campus Closures Per Executive Order No. GA-23 May 18 2020
- Training and Conditioning Guidance for Non-UIL Activities (PDF) June 9 2020
- Memo: How to Assess The Impact of Current Cases in Your County (PDF) March 14 2020
- Template announcing closure (word)
- Template announcing closure being extended (word)
- Template announcing remaining open (word)
- Sample Letter for confirmed COVID exposure_staff (word) March 27 2020
- Sample Letter for confirmed COVID exposure_student (word) March 27 2020
- Sample Letter for presumptive COVID exposure_staff (word) March 27 2020
- Sample for presumptive COVID exposure_student (word) March 27 2020
- Superintendent Response Checklist (Developed by ESCs) April 20 2020
Correspondence and Notices
- Executive Order no. GA-16 relating to the safe, strategic reopening of select services as the first step to Open Texas in response to the COVID-19 disaster (PDF) April 17 2020
- Executive Order no. GA-08 relating to COVID-19 preparedness and mitigation (PDF) March 19 2020
- Executive Order no. GA-14 relating to statewide continuity of essential services and activities during the COVID-19 disaster (PDF) March 31 2020
- Executive Order no. GA-21 relating to the expanded reopening of services as part of the safe, strategic plan to Open Texas in response to the COVID-19 disaster (PDF) May 5 2020
- Executive Order no. GA-23 relating to the expanded opening of Texas in response to the COVID-19 disaster (PDF) May 18 2020
- Executive Order no. GA-26 relating to the expanded opening of Texas in response to the COVID-19 disaster (PDF) June 3 2020