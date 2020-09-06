  1. Home
COVID-19 Support: Closure Guidance & Communication

Welcome to the COVID-19 support page for closure guidance and communication resources. Here you can find guidance and resources organized by the following categories. Simply click on a category link to be taken directly to those resources below on the page. For questions, please email disasterinfo@tea.texas.gov.

  Closure Guidance  
     

 

Strong_Start_2020-2021.png

2020-2021 Information

 

Tools, Templates and Resources

FAQ and Guidance
Governor Abbott’s COVID-19 disaster declaration is still in effect Governor Abbott declared a disaster due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13, 2020. A gubernatorial disaster declaration expires thirty days after its issuance, unless renewed, and Governor Abbott renewed the declaration on May 12, 2020.

Tools, Templates and Resources

Correspondence and Notices

 

