The 84th Legislature passed HB 2804, changing the Texas school accountability system so that every campus and district receives one of five ratings from A-F. Much like students receive grades in individual subjects and those are combined for a GPA, the law requires schools and districts to be issued grades based on five different areas of performance or “domains,” and those five grades must be combined into a single overall rating.

The ratings will be issued for the first time in August 2018.

A-F Work-in-Progress Report

Please note that the Met Standard/Improvement Required ratings issued in August 2016 and updated in November 2016 are the official academic accountability ratings for the 2015–16 school year (and a similar process will be used for the 2016–17 school year). The ratings in this report are for informational purposes to meet a legislative requirement and represent work-in-progress models that are likely to change before A–F ratings become effective in August 2018. No inferences about official district or campus performance in the 2015–16 school year should be drawn from these ratings, and these ratings should not be considered predictors of future district or campus performance ratings.

To download a full copy of the A-F work-in-progress report please click on 2015-16 A-F Ratings Report_fnl_2017 (PDF 5.41MB)

Resources

For more information on the philosophy behind the current work-in-progress model and additional details into how individual domain grades are calculated, please see the following resources:



A-F Overview (PDF 1.7MB)

Videos providing an overview of the A-F system and the individual domains are available

For more information on HB 2804 visit http://tea.texas.gov/2804implementation.aspx